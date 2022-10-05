For the first time since 2019 the top-two ranked teams in high school football will face off as No. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) hosts No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) Friday at the Santa Ana Bowl. The last time No. 1 and No. 2 faced off it was between these two programs.

D.J. Uiagalelei led the Braves to a 39-34 win over Bryce Young and Mater Dei in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship. St. John Bosco erased a 28-5 first half deficit and scored 34 unanswered to take a 39-28 lead early in the fourth. Kris Hutson intercepted a Young pass in the endzone on the final play to seal the win for Bosco. ...

