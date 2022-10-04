The talent will be out in force when the biggest high school football game of the 2022 season kicks off Friday between No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) and No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) at Santa Ana Bowl.

Every time these two SoCal powers lock horns it features some of the best talent in the country and fans are ready as the game sold out in less than five minutes on Monday. There are a combined 70 players in this game who have landed at least one FBS offer: St. John Bosco has 38 while the Monarchs have 32. ...

