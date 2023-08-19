No. 10 Buford (Buford, Ga.) opened its 2023 high school football season with a 18-0 upset victory over No. 6 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) on Friday as top-ranked senior prospect and Georgia commit Dylan Raiola impressed in his Buford debut with a pair of touchdown passes.

Raiola connected with four-star North Carolina commit Tyshun White with toward the end of the first quarter for his first score of the season before throwing a strike to five-star Florida State commit K.J. Bolden to put the Wolves ahead 15-0 with just under eight minutes remaining before half.

Despite being heavily pressured throughout the contest, Raiola showed poise against an impressive St. ...

