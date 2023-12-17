No. 12 Duncanville (Texas) grabbed its second straight UIL 6A Division I high school football title with a resounding 49-33 win over No. 5 North Shore (Houston, Texas) on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in the fifth chapter of what's become the best finals rivalry in the game.



The two Texas titans have met for the Lone Star State's top prize five times in the past six seasons with North Shore winning in 2018, 2019 and 2021. Duncanville took the title last season.



The points came fast and furious Saturday in the 2023 sequel of this blockbuster. The teams combined for 52 in the first half alone.

Duncanville's Caden Durham had a monster first half with 212 yards rushing on 10 carries and three scores while Keelon Russell was 10 of 14 passing in the first half with two touchdowns as the Panthers took a 35-17 lead into intermission.

Durham finished with 230 yards rushing and Russell tossed three TD passes on the night.

North Shore stayed close behind quarterback Kaleb Bailey, who was an efficient 12 of 15 for 80 yards passing and a score while adding 91 yards on the ground. ...

