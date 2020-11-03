Trinity (Louisville, Ky.), the nation's No. 12 high school football team, must cancel its final regular-season game, quarantine for two weeks due to a positive COVID-19 result, leaving it one day to prepare for a Nov. 13 playoff game.



According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, a reserve junior for the Shamrocks tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, although he had been out of contact with the team since Wednesday. Trinity Athletic Director Rob Saxton told the newspaper health officials advised two weeks of quarantine since that contact, meaning practice could resume Nov. 12.



The Shamrocks improved to 6-0 with a 42-7 win over Bowling Green on Friday. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com