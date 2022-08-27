Power running, precision passing and lockdown defense were major factors in a 56-27 win by No. 19 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) over No. 25 Los Alamitos (Calif.) Saturday in the GEICO High School Football Kickoff.



American Heritage, led by first year head coach Mike Smith, improves to 8-2 all time against out-of-state opponents with more than 400 rushing yards in the win.



Patriots sophomore Byron Louis had one rushing score, while senior Ohio State commit Mark Fletcher plunged into the end zone twice for his 28th and 29th career touchdown runs.Fellow Ohio State commit Brandon Inniss, who had more than 200 receiving yards last week, also caught a first half touchdown from senior quarterback Blake Murphy, who is committed to Louisiana Monroe.



Murphy had two passing touchdowns in the game and the Patriots extended their lead to 35-14 when he hit freshman Malachi Toney for a touchdown early in the third quarter. ...

