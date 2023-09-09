In the biggest high school football game of the weekend nationally, No. 2 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) scored on five of its seven first-half possessions and the defense forced four turnovers in a dominant 56-28 win over No. 13 Centennial (Corona, Calif.).



Hawaii commit Devon Rice ran for two first-half scores and Miami commit Elija Lofton added a pair of touchdown catches as the Gaels racked up more than 300 yards of offense in the opening 24 minutes. Rice added a third score on the first drive of the second half for Gorman.

Corona Centennial's first game outside of California didn't get off to a great start as Rice scored on the first offensive play for Bishop Gorman following one of the four turnovers for the Huskies. ...

