CANTON, OHIO — En route to surviving one of the nation's toughest prep football schedules, No. 20 St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) relied on a punishing ground game and dominating line play on both sides of the ball. That combination was enough to clear one final hurdle Friday as the Eagles downed Springfield (Ohio) 28-14 in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division I state championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.



The state title is St. Edward's third in five years and sixth in 12. The game was also a rematch of last year's final that St. ...

