The door for redemption was wide open for Duncanville (Texas), the nation's No. 5 team. But a rugged defense and an even tougher sophomore running back from Southlake Carroll (Southlake) slammed it shut.

No, it wasn't the nation's top-rated quarterback Quinn Ewers who led the charge in Carroll's stunning 34-27 6A Division 1 semifinal win over the Panthers. Instead, Owen Allen made all the big plays, rushing 33 times for 192 yards and two touchdowns as the Dragons (12-1) thwarted Duncanville's chance to win a state title after losing in the finals the last two years to second-ranked North Shore (Houston). ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com