No. 3 Central (Miami) scored on its first five possessions of the game and used an 18-point halftime lead as a cushion for its 38-31 win over No. 10 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) on Friday in the Florida 2M finals.

The Rockets' victory caps their fourth straight Florida title and ninth title since 2010 there was a moment in the fourth quarter where the stadium lights went out — fitting as Keyone Jenkins, nicknamed "Lights Out," tossed three touchdown passes and ran for a third in the first half.

But American Heritage went down swinging after falling behind 38-21 toward the end of the third quarter. ...

