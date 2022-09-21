No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) hits the road again this week with another big-time matchup against South Carolina power, Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.). The Silver Foxes were the only new team to join the MaxPreps Top 25 and are off to a 5-0 start. The six-time 5A state champs have gone 87-2-1 since 2016.

The third-ranked Panthers have began the 2022 season with road trips to Ohio, Texas and Florida. They will travel nearly 8,500 miles and won't have their first home game until Oct. 7.

Friday also includes a rematch of the 2021 Arizona Open Division state championship when No. ...

