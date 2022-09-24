New state, same results as No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore,) won its fourth straight road game to start the 2022 high school football season beating No. 25 Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) 26-7 on Friday in the MaxPreps Game of the Week.

The Panthers, who won't play at home until Oct. 7, already have wins in Illinois, Texas and Florida. After checking South Carolina off the itinerary, St. Frances closes out its sojourn with a trip to Hawaii to face island power Kahuku on Sept. 30.

But before jetting across the Pacific Ocean the Panthers needed to take care of business against a Dutch Fork team that came in as a reigning 5A champion which has gone 87-2-1 since 2016 and came into the contest with a 43-game regular season win streak.

And like it did last week in the win over Venice, it took some time for the St. ...

