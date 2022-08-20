It took less than three minutes for No. 6 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) to score its first touchdown of the season. The Gaels, however, didn't stop there, rolling to a 42-7 opening-night win over a visiting Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) team that scored 45 points last week.



Gorman junior quarterback Micah Alejado, a 2021 MaxPreps Sophomore All-American, started off the scoring with a rushing touchdown in the first quarter. The three-star signal caller’s accuracy was on full display as he completed his first 11 pass attempts and threw a first-half touchdown to four-star Elija Lofton and three-star DeVon Rice added a 19-yard rushing score. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com