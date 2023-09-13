The only MaxPreps Top 25 matchup of the week features two of the premier programs in Florida as No. 15 American Heritage (Plantation) hosts No. 6 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood) on Friday. The Lions are coming off an impressive 61-21 win over previously-ranked Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.). The Patriots were off last week after their game against Glades Central (Belle Glade, Fla.) was canceled because of weather.

Chaminade-Madonna is 3-0 with all three wins coming against teams in our expanded top 100. Heritage beat St. John's (Washington, D.C.) 45-20 in its season-opener and followed that with a 27-14 win over Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.). ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com