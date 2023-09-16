In the biggest high school football game of the weekend nationally, No. 6 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) scored three quick first-quarter touchdowns en route to a 28-16 win over No. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.).

The early blitz by the Lions came after lightning delayed kickoff by nearly an hour.

It was Chaminade-Madonna's defense that struck first when Curtis Janiver intercepted a Dia Bell pass on American Heritage's first possession less than three minutes into the game.

After holding American Heritage to a three-and-out on the next possession, Jeremiah Smith almost added a second touchdown with a 70-yard punt return but a litany of flags negated the score. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com