The initial slate of the MaxPreps Top 10 Games of the Week features four MaxPreps Top 25 matchups, headlined by No. 10 Buford (Ga.) hosting No. 6 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore).

This is the first of five games for the Panthers against a team ranked in the top 10. They also have No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), No. 3 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), No. 4 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and No. 7 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) on the schedule.

The top-ranked Monarchs kicks off their 2023 season with a huge in-state road test at No. 15 Centennial (Corona, Calif.). ...

