No. 7 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) made a statement to the rest of the nation Friday night, defeating No. 19 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) 61-21 in a dominant wire-to-wire victory. Leading the way was Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith, who hauled in 16 receptions for 316 yards and three touchdowns.

Chaminade-Madonna opened the scoring with a 40-yard touchdown strike from North Carolina State commit Cedrick Bailey to Smith – a 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior regarded as the No. 2 prospect in the country by 247Sports – with 10:01 remaining in the opening period. Bailey connected on all six pass attempts on the opening possession for the Lions.

Bailey escaped the pocket and scrambled for a 23-yard touchdown run to extend the advantage to 13-0 with 6:56 to go in the first period after the Chaminade-Madonna defense forced a Bergen Catholic turnover on downs.

The first-quarter onslaught continued as senior Pittsburgh-bound defensive end Zach Crothers picked off junior signal caller Dominic Campanile and returned the interception for a 20-yard touchdown to put the Lions up 20-0 with 6:40 left in the opening frame.

The Sunshine State powerhouse extended the gap toward the end of the quarter as Bailey connected with Smith for a 73-yard touchdown and a 27-0 lead. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com