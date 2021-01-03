The dream for Duncanville to get back to the state title game – but this time win – is still alive. The nation's No. 7 team reached the Texas Class 6A Division 1 semifinals with a convincing 56-28 victory over No. 21 DeSoto on Saturday at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Senior quarterback Grayson James threw for 471 and three touchdowns, Malachi Medlock rushed for two scores and the defense recorded six sacks to move into next week's semifinals against Southlake Carroll, which got 450 yards passing and six touchdowns from Ohio State-bound quarterback Quinn Ewers in a 59-35 quarterfinal victory over Trinity (Euless).

Waiting on the other side of the bracket is the nation's No. ...

