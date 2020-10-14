Less than a week after its Winnersville Classic victory over rival Valdosta, the Lowndes (Valdosta, Ga.) high school football team is quarantining for two weeks out of precaution due to COVID-19 issues. The school district and several media outlets reported Wednesday that the No. 8 team in the MaxPreps Top 25 rankings would shutter all football activities until Oct. 26.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Lowndes County Schools has decided to quarantine the varsity football players and coaches. All football activities and games have been postponed," the school district posted Wednesday on its social media accounts.