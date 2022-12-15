For the fourth time in five years, a matchup between North Shore (Houston) and Duncanville will decide the Texas 6A Division 1 finals on Saturday on Bally Sports Southwest.

No. 8 North Shore (15-0) won all three previous title matchups against No. 9 Duncanville (14-0) and the trio of games all came down to the wire.In 2018, North Shore won 41-36 on a 45-yard Hail Mary touchdown from Dematrius Davis to Ajani Carter. The next season, it was a one-score game in the fourth quarter before North Shore won 31-17.Last year, the game was tied 10-all late in the fourth quarter when North Shore quarterback Kaleb Bailey heaved a 40-yard touchdown to wide receiver David Amador to give the Mustangs a 17-10 win.

Bailey and Amador are both back this year for the Mustangs, who are riding a 28-game winning streak heading into Saturday's championship matchup at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.