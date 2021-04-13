Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) are two of the premier programs in high school football and have produced a boatload talent, especially as of late. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Bru McCoy, Bryce Young, Elias Ricks, JT Daniels and Mase Funa are some notable Monarchs while the Braves have had the likes of Chris Steele, DJ Uiagalelei, Jaiden Woodbey, Kourt Williams, Trent McDuffie and Wyatt Davis.



In 2019, Uiagalelei and Young shared the MaxPreps' National Player of the Year award while McCoy won it the year before and Daniels in 2017.

St. John Bosco has finished ranked in the Top 10 five consecutive years and was the 2019 MaxPreps National Champions while Mater Dei has finished ranked in the Top 10 four straight years and have finished either Nos. ...

