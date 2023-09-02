Oil City (Pa.) running back Ethen Knox continued the dominant start to his senior campaign Friday, rushing for 356 yards and three touchdowns in three quarters of action as the Oilers cruised past Corry (Pa.) 44-7. The 356-yard night built on an opening week performance that saw him rush for 218 yards and six touchdowns.

Knox did most of his damage in the first half on Friday. He carried the rock 16 times for 165 yards in the first quarter and added 16 more carries in the second quarter to raise his rushing total to 278 yards along with three scores as Oil City led 30-7 at the intermission.

Knox scored on a four-yard touchdown run to give Oil City a 14-7 advantage late in the first quarter, tacked on another score from nine yards out early in the second to stretch the Oilers lead to 22-7. ...

