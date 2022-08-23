One of the top 20 MaxPreps stories of the past school year was how name, image and likeness has trickled down to the high school level. On Monday it was announced that the St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) football players had entered into what's believed to be the first team-wide NIL deal at the prep level.

The school, which sent out a clarification statement late Monday, said it was not part of the NIL agreement, nor did it receive revenue from the partnership.

The deal announced Monday was with KONGiQ, a sports performance and technology company, according to a press release distributed by the school. ...

