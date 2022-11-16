It's the best time of the year for high school football as every state is now in the playoffs or has already wrapped up. Today, we take a look at the Top 10 toughest postseason brackets in the country. Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming have already finished. Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Utah and Wisconsin finish up this weekend.

Eight different states are represented on our list. Florida and Texas are the only states with multiple brackets featured but California owns the No. 1 spot.

The CIF Southern Section Division 1 bracket is the only one in the country that has four MaxPreps Top 25 teams in it — No. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com