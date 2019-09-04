High School Football Preview: No. 5 IMG Academy at No. 15 Northwestern
Sunshine State showdown is the national Game of the Week.
The MaxPreps National Game of the Week features a pair of heavy hitters from Florida as No. 5 IMG Academy (Bradenton) heads south to take on No 15 Northwestern (Miami).
Originally scheduled to be played at IMG Academy, travel difficulties for Northwestern relating to Hurricane Dorian forced the game to be shifted to Traz Powell Stadium in Miami.
Defense could be the storyline Friday as Northwestern hasn't allowed a single point in two games while IMG held Venice to just seven in its opener.Video: Top 10 Games of the Week
IMG vs. Northwestern headlines this week's look at the nation's best matchups.
This will be the third meeting in the series with IMG winning 21-0 in 2017 and 34-7 last season.
IMG at Northwestern: 7:30 p.m. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
