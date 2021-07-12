If the list of the top 10 high school running backs heading into the 2021 season is any indication, universities in Oklahoma look to be on the upswing.

Three of the 10 are headed to the Sooner State as Raleek Brown and Gavin Sawchuk are pledged to the University of Oklahoma while Braylin Presley will stay in state and play for the Cowboys.

Last week, we started our Top 10 player list grading the best quarterbacks in the country. Later this week, we will zone in on wide receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen.

Among the undecided backs are IMG Academy's Kaytron Allen, who helped the Ascenders to a 2020 MaxPreps National Championship, as well as five-star Reuben Owens of El Campo (Texas).

Mater Dei's Brown leads the list of ball carriers, having rushed for 367 yards in a shortened spring season for the Monarchs. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com