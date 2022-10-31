For the first time during the MaxPreps era Basha (Chandler, Ariz.) has joined the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings after upsetting previously ranked Chandler (Ariz.) 14-7. It was one of the biggest wins in school history and senior running back Deshaun Buchanan accounted for both touchdowns, including the game-winning score with just over two minutes remaining. Junior defensive back D.J. Jaiman iced the game with an interception on the Wolves following drive.

This was the fourth opponent in our expanded top 100 that the Bears have played and they have gone 3-1 in those games. Outside of Friday's win over Chandler, Basha owns victories over Los Alamitos (Calif.) and Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.). ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com