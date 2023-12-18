For the second time in eight seasons, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) has finished No. 1 in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings. The Gaels were also crowned MaxPreps National Champion in 2016, becoming the fourth program to win multiple titles.

Bishop Gorman began the season at No. 2 and ascended to the top spot after St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) posted a 28-0 shutout win over then-No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) on Oct. 13. The Gaels held the top spot over the final two months of the season, capping a 12-0 campaign with a dominant 56-11 win against Liberty (Henderson) in the Class 5A Division I state championship. ...

