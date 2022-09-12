Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati) and Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) are the two new teams in this week's MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings, replacing Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) and East St. Louis (Ill.).

The Fighting Crusaders enter at No. 24 after last week's 39-31 win over Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) in which four-star running back Jordan Marshall had 28 carries for 145 yards and four touchdowns. Marshall has rushed for 602 yards and 11 touchdowns this season as the Cincinnati power is 4-0 with notable wins over Washington (Massillon, Ohio) and Trinity (Louisville).

Mill Creek (3-0) becomes the third team from Georgia to enter the MaxPreps Top 25 and the Hawks have the top-rated player in the state and No. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com