IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) showed again why it's been the No. 1 team in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings all season. The Ascenders cruised to a 41-6 win over TRU Prep Academy (Miami Gardens, Fla.) on Friday in the GEICO High School Football Bowl Series.

Playing without five-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy, IMG Academy relied on its defense while Kaytron Allen powered the offense with five touchdowns on 245 yards rushing. The Ascenders finish 8-0 having outscored the opposition 381-82.

In Utah, No. 8 Corner Canyon (Draper) won its third consecutive state title — and extended its win streak to 40 — with a 45-7 victory over Lone Peak (Highland) in the Class 6A championship. ...

