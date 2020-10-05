The top-ranked high school football team in the nation, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) remains No. 1 in the latest edition of the MaxPreps Top 25 released Monday. The Ascenders improved to 4-0 over the weekend with a 52-8 win over Life Christian Academy (Chester, Va.). IMG Academy nows head to Texas for the first time since 2015 to battle No. 6 Duncanville in what may be the prep level's glossiest game of the year on paper.

Shea Patterson led IMG Academy to a 47-29 win over DeSoto in the program's last appearance in the Lone Star State five years ago. Duncanville, meanwhile, opened its season with a convincing 41-3 win against South Oak Cliff (Dallas).

No. 4 St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia) opens Saturday, hosting the same Life Christian Academy team IMG just beat. Kyle McCord, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. could have the Hawks in position to compete for the No. 1 spot in the country this season.

No. 17 Ryan (Denton, Texas) improved to 2-0 after a big crosstown win over Guyer. Texas Longhorns pledge Billy Bowman accounted for two scores while Ke'ori Hicks rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown in the 23-20 victory.

No. 24 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) is on the board with a victory after a 24-21 win over rival St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.). Junior running back Ryan Butler accounted for all three touchdowns. Up next for the Crusaders is Pope John XXIII (Sparta, N.J.) on Oct. 9.

Let's take a look at the latest MaxPreps Top 25, which are released every Monday afternoon across MaxPreps.com and CBSSports.com.

MaxPreps Top 25 High School Football Rankings

1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 4-0 | Last week: 1

Last week: Beat Life Christian Academy (Chester, Va.) 52-8

Next week: Oct. 10 vs. No. 6 Duncanville (Texas) at Globe Life Field

2. North Shore (Houston)

Record: 2-0 | Last week: 2

Last week: Beat Klein Collins (Spring) 30-23

Next week: Oct. 9 vs. Willis

3. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 0-0 | Last week: 3

Season opener: TBD

4. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia)

Record: 0-0 | Last week: 4

Season opener: Oct. 10 vs. Life Christian Academy

5. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

Record: 4-0 | Last week: 5

Last week: Idle

Next week: Oct. 9 vs. Mill Creek (Hoschton)

6. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 1-0 | Last week: 6

Last week: Beat South Oak Cliff (Dallas) 41-3

Next week: Oct. 10 vs. No. 1 IMG Academy

7. Chandler (Ariz.)

Record: 1-0 | Last week: 7

Last week: Beat Liberty (Peoria) 44-10

Next week: Oct. 9 vs. Pinnacle (Phoenix)

8. Katy (Texas)

Record: 2-0 | Last week: 8

Last week: Beat Cypress Woods (Cypress) 66-21

Next week: Oct. 9 vs. Seven Lakes (Katy)

9. Lowndes (Valdosta, Ga.)

Record: 4-0 | Last week: 9

Last week: Idle

Next week: Oct. 9 at Valdosta

10. Northwestern (Miami)

Record: 0-0 | Last week: 10

Season opener: TBD

11. Carroll (Southlake, Texas)

Record: 1-0 | Last week: 11

Last week: Beat Rockwall-Heath (Rockwall) 72-57

Next week: Oct. 8 at Rockwall

12. Central (Miami)

Record: 0-0 | Last week: 12

Season opener: TBD

13. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)

Record: 8-0 | Last week: 13

Last week: Beat Westlake (Saratoga Springs) 56-17

Next week: Oct. 8 at Skyridge (Lehi)

14. De Smet Jesuit (St. Louis)

Record: 0-0 | Last week: 14

Season opener: Oct. 10 vs. Christian Brothers (St. Louis)

15. Trinity (Louisville)

Record: 3-0 | Last week: 15

Last week: Beat St. Xavier (Louisville) 48-10

Next week: Oct. 9 vs. Ballard (Louisville)

16. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)

Record: 7-0 | Last week: 16

Last week: Beat Vestavia Hills 38-9

Next week: Oct. 9 at Gadsden City (Gadsden)

17. Ryan (Denton, Texas)

Record: 2-0 | Last week: 17

Last week: Beat Guyer (Denton) 23-20

Next week: Oct. 9 at Reedy (Frisco)

18. St. Peter's Prep (Jersey City, N.J.)

Record: 1-0 | Last week: 18

Last week: Beat West Orange 62-21

Next week: Oct. 10 vs. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey)

19. Pickerington Central (Pickerington, Ohio)

Record: 6-0 | Last week: 19

Last week: Beat Reynoldsburg 38-13

Next week: Oct. 9 vs. Grove City

20. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)

Record: 2-0 | Last week: 20

Last week: Beat Chapin 51-12

Next week: Oct. 9 at River Bluff (Lexington)

21. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 3-0 | Last week: 21

Last week: Beat Bartram Trail (St. Johns) 35-10

Next week: Idle

22. Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, La.)

Record: 1-0 | Last week: 22

Last week: Beat Hammond 41-0

Next week: Oct. 9 at St. Thomas More (Lafayette)

23. Allen (Texas)

Record: 2-0 | Last week: 23

Last week: Beat Atascocita (Humble) 52-27

Next week: Oct. 9 at Cedar Hill

24. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)

Record: 1-0 | Last week: 24

Last week: Beat St. Joseph Regional (Montvale) 24-21

Next week: Oct. 9 at Pope John XXIII (Sparta)

25. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio)

Record: 5-0 | Last week: 25

Last week: Beat Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls) 27-14

Next week: Idle