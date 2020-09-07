Three Top 25 high school football teams kicked off their 2020 season Friday, headlined by the nation's No. 1 team IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.). The Ascenders cruised to a 49-13 road victory against Venice (Fla.) as 2021 Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy looked impressive in his school debut throwing for over 300 yards and five touchdowns.

Malik McCain hauled in two scores while Ari Allen, Jacorey Brooks and Jake Renda each added another. IMG Academy is off this week before hosting No. 28 Edgewater (Orlando) on Sept. 17.

No. 5 Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) showed why it's a threat to capture a first state championship since 2016, beating Jones County (Gray, Ga.) 51-13 in the Rams' season opener.

No. 9 Lowndes (Valdosta, Ga.) started slow but exploded toward the end of the first half against Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.), winning 35-21. ...

