Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) begins the 2025 high school football season as the consensus No. 1 in the Top 25 national high school football composite rankings.

The composite rankings span a spectrum of methodologies from the MaxPreps Top 25, High School Football America, National HSFB, Massey, SB Live, SC Next and USA Today rankings.St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) is close behind at No. 2. The Braves were ranked second in four of the seven polls. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.), St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) round out the top five.

To be considered for the Top 25 composite rankings a team must be included in two or more media outlets. ...

