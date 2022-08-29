Last week featured one of the biggest slates of high school football action we've ever seen and it did not disappoint. There was no bigger win than Central's (Miami) 20-14 upset over IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.). It was the first time the Ascenders lost to a Florida opponent since 2015 when American Heritage (Plantation) beat them 19-7 in a Kickoff Classic.

The win shot the Rockets up 10 spots to No. 4 in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings, while the loss dropped the Ascenders to No. 13.

Miami Central erased a 14-6 halftime deficit and shutout IMG Academy in the second half. ...

