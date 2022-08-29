ae534c38-b727-ed11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784-original.jpg

Last week featured one of the biggest slates of high school football action we've ever seen and it did not disappoint. There was no bigger win than Central's (Miami) 20-14 upset over IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.). It was the first time the Ascenders lost to a Florida opponent since 2015 when American Heritage (Plantation) beat them 19-7 in a Kickoff Classic.

The win shot the Rockets up 10 spots to No. 4 in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings, while the loss dropped the Ascenders to No. 13.

Miami Central erased a 14-6 halftime deficit and shutout IMG Academy in the second half. ...

