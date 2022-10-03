The biggest high school football game of the year is set as No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) hosts No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) on Oct. 7 at Santa Ana Bowl. The Braves and Monarchs each improved to 6-0 last week.

Bosco beat Servite (Anaheim) 49-3 and has outscored its first six opponents 291-31. Mater Dei was in a much tighter contest but won its 23rd straight game, 21-13 over JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano). These two Trinity League powers have a combined 48 players who are rated as a three-star recruit or higher on 247Sports. ...

