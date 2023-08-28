Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) improved to 2-0 after rolling past Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.) 60-15 in Oregon on Friday at the Nike Kickoff Football Classic. The Gaels, No. 2 in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings, have posted 122 points in their first two games and face a huge test Friday hosting No. 6 Central (Miami). This is the season opener for the Rockets.

No. 3 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) earned an early statement win 20-7 over St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) in Florida. It was the 16th consecutive out-of-state win for the Braves as senior Caleb Sanchez threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

No. 4 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) won its second straight against a nationally ranked opponent, beating St. ...

