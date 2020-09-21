IMG Academy has looked the part of the No. 1 team in the country through the early part of the 2020 season. The Ascenders rolled past a good Edgewater (Orlando) squad 48-7 on Thursday. Kaytron Allen and 2021 Georgia commit Lovasea Carroll combined for 24 carries and 200 yards with four touchdowns in the victory. IMG travels to Tennessee for a Sept. 25 meeting with Ravenwood (Brentwood) in an ESPNU game.

Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) moved up four spots to No. 16 after a 35-21 win over previously unbeaten Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville, Ala.). Connor Harrell has been one of the most impressive quarterbacks in the country this year and finished the night with over 300 yards passing and four touchdowns. ...

