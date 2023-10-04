Duncanville (Texas) is one of two Lone Star State squads on the move as the Panthers slide into the top 5 of this week's top 25 media composite high school football rankings.

The 4-0 Panthers have outscored their opponents 176-0 over the past three games. Of the six media outlets in the top 25 media composite, only National HSFB has Duncanville outside the Top 10.

Westlake (Austin, Texas) is another Texas team on the rise and slides into the 25 spot. Blue Star Media and SBLive are the two outlets that have the Chaparrals ranked. They are 5-0, have outscored their opponents 220-35 and have pitched three shutouts on the year.

The composite top 25 takes into account a wide range of approaches to high school football rankings by six different media outlets. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com