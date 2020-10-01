Jimmy Hogan of Newport News (Va.) was way ahead of his time. A senior in 1966, Hogan threw for 636 yards in a 60-13 win over Denbigh to become the first high school quarterback to throw for over 600 yards in a game.

His "Beamonesque" performance stood as a national record for over 25 years and still ranks as the best single-game passing yardage total in Virginia, according to MaxPreps' list of the top high school football passing yardage performances in every state.

Hogan's tremendous effort occurred two years before U.S. long jumper Bob Beamon covered 29 feet, 2 inches at the Mexico City Olympics. ...

