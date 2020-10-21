Northwestern (Miami) and Miami Central kick off their seasons Friday in a Top 10 battle of reigning Florida state champions. The Bulls are No. 9 in this week's MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings, while the Rockets enter the game at Traz Powell Stadium at No. 10.

Northwestern won its third consecutive state championship in 2019 while Miami Central won its first since 2015. The Sunshine State battle is one of three Top 50 matchups featured this week.

No. 15 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) hosts No. 26 Hoover (Ala.) in the regular-season finale. Neither has lost this season and the winner will claim the top-seed in the 7A state playoffs that begin Nov. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com