Two teams sitting outside the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings, No. 29 Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.) and No. 30 Cathedral (Indianapolis), face off Friday in the Hoosier State's biggest game of the year thus far. The Trojans and Fighting Irish each enter 8-0 on the eve of playoffs, and a statement win could get the winner into next week's rankings.

Center Grove has outscored the opposition 351-53 this year while Cathedral has notable wins over Carmel (Ind.), Elder (Cincinnati), La Salle (Cincinnati) and St. Xavier (Cincinnati).

Nearly half of this week's Top 10 matchups are in Texas.

