High school football scoring leaders in all 50 states

Video: Christian McCaffrey high school highlights

See the Panthers standout when he was setting Colorado state scoring records.

When Charlie Spegal of New Palestine (Ind.) rushed for 242 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-14 playoff win over Franklin Community, he joined an exclusive club that includes just five members.

In the same game, Spegal went over 10,000 career rushing yards (10,145) and scored his 1,000th career point. Only four other players in high school football history have done that, including Johnathan Gray of Aledo (Texas) with 10,899 yards and 1,232 points; Michael Hart of Onondaga (Nedrow, N.Y.) with 11,045 yards and 1,246 points; Arkeel Newsome of Ansonia (Conn.) with 10,685 yards and 1,162 points; and Kelvin Taylor of Glades Day (Belle Glade, Fla.) with 11,958 yards and 1,152 points.Spegal is also the all-time leading scorer in the state of Indiana and he highlights MaxPreps' list of the top football scorer in each state. ...

