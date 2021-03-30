Maybe it's not fair to drop two spots after a competitive game with the defending national champions. But the Friars of Servite have a big chance to show they didn't deserve to drop at all.

Servite fell from third to fifth in the latest MaxPreps Top 25 California high school football rankings, after dropping a back-and-forth 38-28 game last week at No. 2 St. John Bosco. The Friars have no time to dwell upon it. They play No. 1 Mater Dei on Saturday in another Trinity League showdown at Santa Ana Stadium.

Big games from Jabari Bates (173 yards rushing, 75-yard touchdown) and 6-foot-5, 263-pound sophomore Matayo Uiagalelei (two touchdown catches) keyed Bosco's win, but the Friars were within a field goal, 31-28, with just over five minutes left. ...

