Jaxson Dart of Corner Canyon became the latest quarterback to break his state's single-season touchdown pass record, topping the old Utah mark by nine scores. In the process, he became the 22nd quarterback in high school history to throw for 67 touchdown passes in a season.



Dart eclipsed the old Utah mark of 58, set in 2017 by Cammon Cooper of Lehi. The Corner Canyon QB joins JT Daniels of Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), Graham Harrell of Ennis (Texas) and Kellen Moore of Prosser (Wash.) in a four-way tie for 19th place on the national single-season touchdown passing list.



Dart's effort is also the most recent addition to the MaxPreps list of most season touchdown passes in all 50 states. ...

