Heading into his senior, Lathrop (Fairbanks, Alaska) senior Ryan Thomas decided to try something new. He decided to play football. The rest is Alaska placekicking history.



A longtime soccer player who had played on traveling teams in his home state, Thomas had never played football prior to this year. He's become an instant sensation, leading the nation in extra points, hitting on 54 of 54 tries. His 54 extra points for a season is a new Alaska state record as are his consecutive kicks. He also had 10 extra points in one game to set another state record.



"My friends who play football have asked me to play for a few years now, and my coach had asked me last season as well," said Thomas. ...

