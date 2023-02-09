The opening to the 2023 high school football season features a big-time showdown as St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) travels to Georgia to face Buford (Ga.) on Aug. 18. The first meeting between the two programs was set up by Prep Gridiron Logistics and will be streamed on FloFootball to kick off each team's schedule.

The only other time St. Frances Academy has played a Georgia squad was in 2018 when the Panthers beat Lee County (Leesburg) 43-14 in ESPN's GEICO State Champions Bowl Series.

St. Frances Academy finished last season at No. 8 in the MaxPreps Top 25 after going 9-1. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com