St. Henry stunned top-seeded Marion Local (Maria Stein) in the Ohio state football playoffs to break the nation's longest active winning streak of 76 consecutive wins.

Marion Local (12-1) earned the top seed and a first-round bye in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division VII Region 28 playoffs after a fifth straight 10-0 regular season. St. Henry, the 2-seed in the Region 28 bracket, scored 24 unanswered points after trailing 7-0 in the first quarter to beat Marion Local 24-7 in the Region 28 final.Senior Charlie Werling scored four times on touchdown runs of 3, 45, 12 and 5 yards for the Redskins.

The Marion Local streak was in jeopardy several times this season as three of the Flyers' final five regular season games were decided by one point. ...

