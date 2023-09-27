The only out-of-state matchup is the MaxPreps Game of the Week as No. 21 Washington (Massillon, Ohio) hosts St. John's (Washington, D.C.) on Friday. The 6-0 Tigers got a statement win over St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) two weeks ago. The Eagles were ranked No. 10 nationally at the time.

St. John's improved to 3-1 after its biggest win of the season with a 39-17 victory against Mission Viejo (Calif.). The Cadets have won three in a row since a season-opening 45-20 loss at No. 22 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.).

Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) and Clay-Chalkville (Pinson, Ala.) get the national spotlight as they will be on ESPN2 on Thursday. ...

