Head coach Philip Rivers led St. Michael Catholic (Fairhope, Ala.) to a deep Class 4A postseason run and now the 44-year-old hopes to do the same as quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts.

He worked out with the team on Monday, the day after he turned 44, and signed on Tuesday as a practice squad player. He becomes the oldest active player in the NFL.

The eight-time Pro Bowl signal-caller is an insurance policy as the Colts deal with a spate of quarterback injuries. Starter Daniel Jones tore his Achilles on Sunday and is out for the year. Riley Leonard also suffered a knee injury on Sunday, leaving his availability in doubt. ...

