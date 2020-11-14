Coming into Friday's Ohio Division I state championship game, Jalen Patterson had caught five touchdown passes the entire season. He nearly matched that in the first quarter as the St. Xavier (Cincinnati) wide receiver caught four scoring strikes from Brogan McCaughey and the Bombers rolled to a 44-3 win over nationally-ranked No. 1 seed Pickerington Central (Pickerington) at Fortress Obetz.

McCaughey threw for nearly 300 first-half yards on 22 of 33 passing and the four scores in a game that featured a running clock after intermission. He added another TD on a 1-yard scamper — ironically one play after Patterson's 38-yard reception saw him fall just short of the end zone.

The Bombers quarterback found Patterson for a for 14-yard post-route TD on their first possession. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com